BOSTON Putting perfectionism to work for you means knowing when to flex, shift strategies, and adapt, says Harvard Business Review.

"True perfectionists get a bad rap for being time-wasting sticklers who demoralize those around them. But it isn't all bad. In fact, being a stickler has some valuable attributes.

The key is to separate healthy perfectionist behaviors, such as striving for high but achievable standards or devoting time to things you care about, from the damaging ones, such as feeling that every mistake is catastrophic.

Focus on the positives of being a perfectionist while keeping an eye out for the harmful tendencies."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Perfectionism: Healthy or Hurtful?" by Jeff Szymanski.