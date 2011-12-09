BOSTON Beware of the team members who, when you delegate work to them, find a way to push it back onto you, says Harvard Business Review.

"Have you ever delegated a task to a subordinate, and somehow it ends up back on your plate? Beware of this 'reverse delegation.'

Employees who are unsure how to do something may enlist you in doing it for them. Don't automatically solve problems or make decisions for hesitant employees. Focus on generating alternative solutions together, making sure the employee maintains responsibility for executing.

Don't fall for it when a subordinate makes statements like, 'You'll do a better job with this.' While flattering, and possibly even true, they are often a way to get you involved when you needn't be."

