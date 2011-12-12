Nothing replaces face-to-face contact for building strong client relationships, but that is not always possible in today's global world, says Harvard Business Review.

"When it comes to creating and sustaining client relationships there's no substitute for face-to-face contact. But with people doing business globally, that's not always possible.

To build loyalty when you can't pop in for a visit, try these two things.

1. Use between-time to check in via e-mail. Use spare time to send clients quick notes saying hello, forwarding an article, or asking about a conference they planned to attend. Even executives with overflowing inboxes usually appreciate the gesture-especially if you don't ask for a response.

2. Keep a light touch through e-newsletters. A well-written e-newsletter with helpful content is an excellent way to remind clients you're out there and ready to help. Keep it infrequent (monthly or bimonthly) so you don't overwhelm people."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Keeping Your Clients Loyal, From Wherever You Are" by Dorie Clark.

