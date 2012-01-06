BOSTON There is a clear value to having a second set of eyes help monitor the progress of your project, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"As a project leader your job is to monitor progress against the project plan. But you don't have to do this alone. Use buddy checks to verify that tasks are done properly.

When someone completes an activity, have another team member look at the results. This shouldn't be an in-depth analysis, just a quick check to confirm that the person didn't overlook or misunderstand anything.

The ideal reviewer is someone who will use the results of the task. Just make clear that this is not a performance appraisal. It's one team member looking out for another."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Project Management."

(For the full post, see: here)