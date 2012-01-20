A currency trader makes a phone call at his desk in the dealing room of a brokerage in Budapest November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BOSTON It's performance review season, and you know the drill. Drag each of your direct reports into a conference room, hand them an official-looking document, and then start in with the same, tired conversation. There has to be a better way, says Harvard Business Review.

"Which is worse: receiving a performance review, or giving one? At least with the latter you have some control.

When you're the one conducting the review, try doing these three things to make it a productive experience.

1. Set expectations early. Make employee-evaluation practices clear at the beginning of the year with individual performance planning sessions.

2. Set the right tone. Everyone hates the "feedback sandwich": compliments, criticism, then more niceties. Deliver a positive message to your good performers by mainly concentrating on their strengths and achievements. Confront poor performers and demand improvement.

3. Avoid money talk. If possible, don't mention compensation during the review; but if you must, divulge the salary information at the start of the conversation."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Delivering an Effective Performance Review" by Rebecca Knight.

(For the full post, see: here)