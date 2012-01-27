A currency trader makes a phone call at his desk in the dealing room of a brokerage in Budapest November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BOSTON If your very best people aren't directly involved in fixing your organization's most persistently boring processes, then you are failing as a leaders, says Harvard Business Review.

"It's unorthodox, but to continuously improve your organization and get the most of your high performers, give them boring work.

As companies grow, they develop mediocre processes that get work done, but no one wants to do these dull jobs. That's why they need your best people. Your high performers are likely the only ones who can come up with solutions that challenge the inefficiencies, reinvigorate the process, and create new opportunities.

Your stars may not want to work on these issues, but it is your job to get them excited about transforming the dull, boring-and essential."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Put Your Best People on Your Most Boring Challenges" by Michael Schrage.

