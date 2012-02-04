BOSTON Being culturally fluent means being able to enter a new context, master the norms, and feel comfortable doing so, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"If you're thrust into an unfamiliar culture, as a manager, you have to modify your behavior to fit cultural norms. This can be tough, especially if it makes you feel inauthentic.

If you face this discomfort, try these three things:

1. Identify the challenge. Pinpoint what's making you uneasy. For example, in a culture that values a top-down leadership style, are you struggling to provide clear directives?

2. Adjust your behavior. Make small but meaningful adjustments that both reflect the culture you're working in and stay true to your values. You don't have to yell at employees, but could you be more assertive?

Recognize the value. While you may need to behave in counterintuitive ways, focus on the desired outcome."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Three Skills Every 21st-Century Manager Needs" by Andrew L. Molinsky, Thomas H. Davenport, Bala Iyer, and Cathy Davidson.

(For the full post, see: here)