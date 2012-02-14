A porter carries luggage past a group of reception staff that are reflected in the floor as they stand in the foyer of the five-star rated Sofitel Hotel in Beijing November 19, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray

BOSTON When you unplug your mind for a minute, you restore yourself to your "factory default settings," which tend to be generous, open-hearted and hopeful, says Harvard Business Review.

"When a project or meeting gets difficult, it can be tempting to power through to try to get it over with. But it's better to do the same you might do for a slow-moving computer: shut it off and wait a minute. Give yourself the opportunity to regain your composure.

In a meeting that's going nowhere? Take a break. Not making headway on that proposal you need to write? Take a walk. During the break, don't think of new strategies or arguments.

By taking yourself out of the situation, you allow your brain to rest so that when you return-with a fresh perspective and a calm mind-you are more likely to find a new solution."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Restore Yourself to Your Factory Default Settings" by Peter Bregman.

