A man holds candles in front of a mural of former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela will be laid to rest at his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape on December 15, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

A week of national mourning would include an open-air memorial service at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium - the site of the 2010 World Cup final - on December 10, Zuma said.

