Cheers! Former Oz PM Bob Hawke launches lager to round of applause
MELBOURNE Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Nelson Mandela as a "giant of justice" on Tuesday but said too many leaders in the world claimed solidarity with his struggle for freedom "but do not tolerate dissent from their own people".
Obama, speaking at a memorial in Johannesburg for Mandela, made the comment in front of an audience of leaders that included Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao, Cuban President Raul Castro and Zimbabwe's president, Robert Mugabe.
MELBOURNE New York's Eleven Madison Park nabbed the top prize at the World's 50 Best Restaurants on Wednesday, only the second non-European restaurant to win the gong.
MADRID Arms covered in red and green ink, tattoo artist Alvaro Quesada is hardly what cancer survivors expect at a Madrid infirmary, the first public hospital in Spain to offer nipple and areola tattooing.