Facing a deteriorating European economy and a still-uncertain U.S. environment, executives from big manufacturers are focusing much of their attention on demand in the rapidly developing economies of Asia and Latin America.

That was a key theme during the first day of the Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit, which kicked off in New York on Monday.

Some quotes from the summit's first day are below:

MATT LEVATICH, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC (HOG.N) MILWAUKEE:

"Practically every person in India, the first motorized vehicle they have is a two-wheeler of some kind, it could be a 50 or a 100 cc (cubic centimeter engine). So this is great, they grow up on two-wheeled vehicles, so there isn't an issue of use or acceptance. As the middle class continues to grow and as more leisure time becomes available and as the country continues to invest in infrastructure as they are, you'll see that market developing more into the leisure part of the story. But if you're riding a 100 cc (cubic centimeter engine) motorcycle, an 883 Sportster is a big bike. By most definitions, an 883 is a big motorcycle. So we see an opportunity, not to make 100 cc bikes by any stretch but to make Harley-Davidsons that are physically and financially accessible for emerging markets, for international markets, for the United States for that matter."

STUART LEVENICK, GROUP PRESIDENT, CATERPILLAR INC (CAT.N), PEORIA, ILLINOIS:

"A lot of these developing market stories, China, for example, India, these are replays of what has gone on in Caterpillar's history for the last 60, 70 years. When we went to Europe after the war for example, or going into Japan in the '60s. And our thesis there was this was going to be an important economy, somebody was going to come out of there to challenge our global leadership and we better get there to get positioned to compete with them in their own backyard. And that's what happened. China, Brazil, India same thing.

CLAY JONES, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ROCKWELL COLLINS INC (COL.N), CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA:

"The first thing I'd say about the Goodrich-United Technologies deal is it's the proof point that I think our company is currently undervalued. If you look at that comparable by any estimation, the valuation of what is a very good company, Goodrich, I think suggests that Rockwell Collins should be able to be valued at a much higher level.

HELMUTH LUDWIG, CEO, SIEMENS AG'S (SIEGn.DE) INDUSTRY SECTOR IN NORTH AMERICA, ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA:

"What I see is a real renaissance of manufacturing in the U.S. When you walked into a factory in the U.S. 20 years ago and when you walk into a factory today, lean concepts have really taken over and it's a very, very impressive environment today.

WILLIAM PHELAN, PRESIDENT, PAYNET, SKOKIE, ILLINOIS:

"One of the strategic imperatives for a banker these days … is to grow in the small-business space. Why? Because it's just a wonderful business opportunity for the bank, they can sell multiple products and it offers diversity ... you can lend to all these different segments of the economy.

