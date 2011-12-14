Facing a deteriorating European economy and a still-uncertain U.S. environment, executives from big manufacturers are focusing much of their attention on demand in the rapidly developing economies of Asia and Latin America.

That was a key theme during the first two days of the Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit, which kicked off in New York on Monday.

Some quotes from the summit are below:

RON BLOOM, FORMER ASSISTANT TO THE U.S. PRESIDENT ON MANUFACTURING

"It'd be good policy to make R&D tax credit permanent but it's hard to administer it. You want to give business certainty, but the thing has gone absolutely nowhere and this is a bad statement about our political system. Everyone agrees infrastructure greases the wheels of commerce ... but we can't get those off square one in our political discussion.

That means to me that it is a discouraging moment. We can't move (these points) forward. We have a whole approach that says government per se is bad, that government cannot be in public interest. Certain skepticism is good and it is part of being American as apple pie, but we're at an age where we need a smart government. When you broadly discredit government, you are damaging the political environment. This is a plea for agnosticism. There are problems that private markets don't fix.

I'm an American, I'm an optimist. I believe we are going to find our way, I think America is the most resilient country in the world. I have no time for those who say America's moment has passed."

DAN USTIAN, CEO OF NAVISTAR (NAV.N)

"The federal government has taken their eye off working with manufacturers. We have a skilled trade deficit here. We have a shortage of technicians to repair diesel engines. Technical skills have gone away, the interest in those fields has gone away. The trend that the U.S. manufacturing wasn't competitive has corrected itself. Today, I cannot think of an industry that can't compete from a manufacturing base in the United States".

KURT KUEHN, CFO AT UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS.N)

"There's no American birthright to economic dominance. We can't afford to waste time with internal squabbles.

The important message to our employees is that the world has changed and America has to look externally to compete. We're moving ahead pretty aggressively in countries where we need capacity. We've seen growth in Europe because the European community continues to trade within itself, so goods are moving more and more across borders. Having said that, though, clearly there's a very weak economic environment there right now.

The good news is that we're continuing to see growth in Europe. We just don't know how the overall macro environment may or may not drag that down."

On the possibility of the euro break up, "We don't put a high probability on that kind of meltdown".

MARTIN RICHENHAGEN, CEO AGCO (AGCO.N)

"I'm bullish about this industry. When I came to the U.S. in 2004, I went to Wall Street and was talking about fundamentals in the (agriculture) industry. Everybody smiled at me they were very polite and nice, but they thought this guy has no clue about the ag business because at that time it was an old, old, old, old industry.

So we were not only in the agriculture industry we were in the equipment industry, steel and so that was not seen and received very well. After a short period of time it happened ... happened more or less exactly as I saw it coming as I describe. And so I'm even more bullish today."

JIM ALBAUGH, CEO OF BOEING COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES (BA.N)

"It has been a very good day," commenting on the largest order ever for the U.S. jet maker, announced on Tuesday by Southwest Airline (LUV.N) for 150 new 737 MAX narrobody jets.

"We will have 1,300 to 1,400 firm orders by this time next year, certainly. I have full expectation that we will split the market on the MAX and the neo" with archrival Airbus EAD.PA, he said.

"If you look at where growth is over the next 20 years you're going to see much more of the market into shifting to Asia Pacific and also to the Middle East, but we are not going to say there aren't great opportunities in Europe and the United States."

"When everybody is going to focus on what is happening tomorrow, we are going to focus on what is happening two, five, 10 years from now. If I look at this industry in the last dozen years we had terroristic attacks, we had SARS, we had the worst recession and all kinds of issues and the market continued to be reasonably robust."

"Anybody who thinks that (the Rapid Developing Economies) are independent has his head in the sand. There is no question about what is happening in Europe being very serious and is affecting the economy in United States as well. It is surprising that the American market has held up as well as it had."

JAY TIMMONS, PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MANUFACTURERS (NAM)

"I'm not confident that there will be substantive work done on the policy front in Washington over the next 12 months."

"The next year is really setting the table; it is an election year. So there may be a few areas of progress that we can make on the regulatory side, but I think it is really going to be important for the presidential candidates and all the candidates running for federal office to be outlining their comprehensive plan for economic growth."

On the economy: "The worst is certainly behind us. Now we've got to take advantage of this very unique moment in time and set the course. We have the opportunity right now to set the course for decades to come and create an environment where we can see some sustained economic growth in this country."

MATT LEVATICH, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC (HOG.N) MILWAUKEE:

"Practically every person in India, the first motorized vehicle they have is a two-wheeler of some kind, it could be a 50 or a 100 cc (cubic centimeter engine). So this is great, they grow up on two-wheeled vehicles, so there isn't an issue of use or acceptance. As the middle class continues to grow and as more leisure time becomes available and as the country continues to invest in infrastructure as they are, you'll see that market developing more into the leisure part of the story. But if you're riding a 100 cc (cubic centimeter engine) motorcycle, an 883 Sportster is a big bike. By most definitions, an 883 is a big motorcycle. So we see an opportunity, not to make 100 cc bikes by any stretch but to make Harley-Davidsons that are physically and financially accessible for emerging markets, for international markets, for the United States for that matter."

STUART LEVENICK, GROUP PRESIDENT, CATERPILLAR INC (CAT.N), PEORIA, ILLINOIS:

"A lot of these developing market stories, China, for example, India, these are replays of what has gone on in Caterpillar's history for the last 60, 70 years. When we went to Europe after the war for example, or going into Japan in the '60s. And our thesis there was this was going to be an important economy, somebody was going to come out of there to challenge our global leadership and we better get there to get positioned to compete with them in their own backyard. And that's what happened. China, Brazil, India same thing."

CLAY JONES, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ROCKWELL COLLINS INC (COL.N), CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA:

"The first thing I'd say about the Goodrich-United Technologies deal is it's the proof point that I think our company is currently undervalued. If you look at that comparable by any estimation, the valuation of what is a very good company, Goodrich, I think suggests that Rockwell Collins should be able to be valued at a much higher level."

HELMUTH LUDWIG, CEO, SIEMENS AG'S (SIEGn.DE) INDUSTRY SECTOR IN NORTH AMERICA, ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA:

"What I see is a real renaissance of manufacturing in the U.S. When you walked into a factory in the U.S. 20 years ago and when you walk into a factory today, lean concepts have really taken over and it's a very, very impressive environment today."

WILLIAM PHELAN, PRESIDENT, PAYNET, SKOKIE, ILLINOIS:

"One of the strategic imperatives for a banker these days … is to grow in the small-business space. Why? Because it's just a wonderful business opportunity for the bank, they can sell multiple products and it offers diversity ... you can lend to all these different segments of the economy."

