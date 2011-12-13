Clayton Jones, chairman, president and chief executive of Rockwell Collins, speaks at the 2011 Reuters Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Dec 12 Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) is not for sale right now, but the company would be fiscally responsible if a potential buyer were willing to pay a high price for the supplier of flight controls and other electronics for airplanes, its chief executive said on Monday.

"The last thing on my list of strategic alternatives to grow the company and provide value is to sell the company. And as a result, the company is not for sale right now," Clay Jones said at the 2011 Reuters Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York.

Still, he added: "Any CEO of a public company has to do the responsible fiduciary thing if for some reason someone wanted to pay a very high price for our company ... so we would not be irresponsible in that regard."

Jones said United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) planned purchase of fellow plane-parts supplier Goodrich Corp GR.N for $127.50 a share, or $16.5 billion, suggests that his company could have a richer valuation.

That deal is "the proof point that I think our company is currently undervalued," Jones said.

Rockwell Collins, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sells electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft. The defense side of the business is starting to slow after eight years of strong growth as the U.S. Defense Department cuts budgets and looks to rein in program costs.

COMMERCIAL SIDE GAINING STRENGTH

Rockwell has felt the sting of tighter times as the Pentagon canceled several of its defense programs this year. Government systems accounted for about 58 percent of overall Rockwell Collins sales in the company's most recent fiscal year.

Still, Rockwell Collins stands to benefit on the commercial side from the pickup in airplane production and solid air transport trends.

"Commercial aviation is showing very strong signals for current growth and future growth," Jones said, adding that Rockwell Collins expects double-digit percentage revenue growth in that sector in its current fiscal year.

Despite the pressure on defense, Jones said no investor has suggested the company be broken into pieces and added he didn't think a breakup would be a good idea. He said most investors know the strength and synergies of both of the company's divisions.

"We have a very high-performing defense business" that produces about 21 percent operating margins even in the face of lower sales, Jones said. He said Rockwell Collins expects the revenue split of the company to be 50 percent for both defense and commercial by the 2014 fiscal year.

Jones, 62, also said that Rockwell Collins had an "active" succession planning process but added he has not set a retirement date.

Rockwell Collins doesn't have a mandatory retirement age, a spokeswoman said.

"When you get to be this age, you know that at some point in the near future you will get to that point," Jones said when asked about retiring. "I've not fixed the date, I've not announced anything yet."

Shares of Rockwell Collins closed down 29 cents at $53.65 on Monday. Goodrich closed down 20 cents at $122.67.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

(Reporting By Phil Berlowitz)