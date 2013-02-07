LONDON Sterling hit a session high against the dollar on Thursday, with traders citing a Bloomberg report that quoted incoming Bank of England governor Mark Carney as saying the central bank must exit unconventional monetary policy.

Sterling rose 0.5 percent on the day to $1.5750, from around $1.5672 beforehand.

The euro also fell to a session low against the pound to trade down 0.2 percent on the day to 86.05 pence.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)