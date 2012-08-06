SEOUL Crude oil futures slipped on Monday but stayed above $91 a barrel after rallying on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, while the market awaited Chinese trade data due later this week for trading cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. September crude was down 29 cents at $91.11 a barrel as of 0017 GMT. It settled at $91.40 on Friday after having reached $91.74, its highest since July 20.

Brent September crude fell 50 cents to $108.44 a barrel.

U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July, countering negative sentiment from several weeks of poor U.S. economic data. However, the figures were still not so strong that they would keep the Federal Reserve from providing more economic stimulus.

Echoing earlier government commitments, China's central bank pledged on Sunday to intensify its monetary policy fine-tuning in the second half of this year and improve credit policy to bolster the real economy.

Investors are awaiting a raft of Chinese data due this week including inflation, industrial production and retail sales on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund will send a mission to Cairo this month to hold talks on loans to the new government of Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a spokesman for the fund said on Sunday.

The IMF on Friday also approved loans to Morocco and Jordan after they were hit by costlier energy bills, economic restraints from regional instability and an escalating euro zone crisis.

In the Middle East, Iran has test-fired a new, more accurate short-range missile capable of striking land and sea targets, it said on Saturday, a show of strength that underscored its ability to hit shipping in the Strait of Hormuz -- the neck of the Gulf through which 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports pass -- if attacked.

Israel is upgrading its Arrow II ballistic missile shield in a U.S.-backed "race" against Iran, Syria and other regional enemies, a senior Israeli defense official said on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Ernesto, the fifth storm of the Atlantic season, kept on a westerly course in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday, U.S. forecasters said, adding it will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday and it was too early to know whether it could disrupt oil and gas operations in the gulf.

MARKETS NEWS

The euro and the Australian dollar hit multiweek highs against the yen on Monday, getting the new week off to a buoyant start after the stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week lifted risk sentiment.

The euro rose to 97.49 yen, from around 97.29 late in New York on Friday, reaching its best level since mid-July. Against the dollar, it fetched $1.2400, within striking distance of last week's one-month peak around $1.2406.<USD/>

Wall Street on Friday rallied to its highest level since early May on Friday on the jobs report and renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro zone debt crisis. .N

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average .N225 opened up 1.50 percent at 8,683.20 on Monday, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.42 percent to 734.20. .T

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Chris Gallagher)