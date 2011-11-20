SINGAPORE The Asian fuel oil market held at weakened levels on Friday, with the front-month timespread remaining under $9.00 a tonne, after it plunged $4.00 the previous day.

The January/February and February/March spreads were also largely steady at their lowest traded value of $5.25 and $4.00 during Asian hours, amid weak sentiment.

Supplies, however, remained tight as Singapore fuel oil stocks were low for the week ended November 16. <O/SING1>

Gasoil's timespreads also fell, with the prompt spread hitting a one-month low, as Japan and South Korea resumed exports to Singapore last week. Inventories in Singapore for the week ended November 16 also increased 15 percent from the week before.

Naphtha's prompt timespreads and cracks widened, after being lifted temporarily by a firmer gasoline market. Market fundamentals remained weak on ample supplies and sluggish demand.

Fixed-price swaps contracts fell across their 12-month forward curve, as Brent crude lost $3.41 to $108.25 by 0430 GMT from the previous Asian close on Thursday.

FUEL OIL'S DEC/JAN DOWN $2

Fuel oil's December/January timespread dipped $2.25 to a backwardation of $8.50, lowest since Oct 21, while the January/February contract was $1.25 weaker at $5.38 a tonne.

The December crack widened 64 cents to a discount of $4.78 a barrel to Dubai crude, while the January discount was 43 cents lower at $5.21.

December and January 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $657.38 and $648.88, down $21.88-$24.13, or 3.26-3.54 percent.

GASOIL EASES

Gasoil's December/January timespread eased 11 cents to a backwardation of 80 cents, while January/February was 13 cents down at 37 cents a barrel.

The December crack was unchanged at a premium of $20.06, while January was 2 cents down at $20.13 a barrel premium to Dubai crude.

The December and January fixed-price contracts were valued at $125.97 and $125.17, down $2.96-$3.07, or 2.31-2.38 percent, a barrel.

The December regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, edged up 9 cents to $1.60, while January held firm at $2.15.

NAPHTHA WEAKENS

Naphtha CFR Japan's December/January and January/February contango were 25 cents lower at $1.50 and 50 cents respectively.

The January crack widened 17 cents to a discount of $12.25, while February was 37 cents narrower at minus $12.07 a barrel to Brent crude.

The CFR December swap lost $32.50 to $862.50 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore December swap was $2.60 lower at $94.30 a barrel.

(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee)