WELLINGTON/SYDNEY The Australian and New Zealand hit their lowest levels in months against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as heightened fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone saw investors dump high risk currencies and seek the safety of the U.S. currency.

The Aussie dollar extended overnight losses and touched a six-month trough of $0.9742. It last traded around $0.9760, but has slipped 1.5 percent in 24 hours and is seen vulnerable to more selling.

Immediate support was found at the November 28 low of $0.9728 ahead of a substantial base at $0.9664.

The risk-averse climate showed as Hong Kong and Japan stocks fell more than 1.5 percent as hopes for fresh measures to tackle euro zone debt faded.

Markets are now keeping an eye on an informal summit of European Union leaders late on Wednesday, where France will push a proposal for mutualizing European debt to help restore market confidence. But markets have been disappointed before.

"It's already bad news out there and I am not expecting any good news coming out of Europe," said a trader at a European Bank in Singapore.

The risk-off climate sees the Antipodeans fall against the yen, with the Aussie down 0.6 percent to 77.80 yen and the kiwi to 59.94 yen. Both currencies were hovering just above five month lows.

The flight to safety sent Australian bond futures higher, particularly on the short-end. The three-year bond futures contract jumped 0.11 points to 97.640, in sight of last week's record peak of 97.670.

The 10-year contract gained 0.06 points to 96.900, near a record high of 96.980.

European jitters have prompted investors to narrow the odds for rate cuts with markets fully pricing a 25 basis point-easing next month and a 60 percent chance of a 50 basis points cut..

KIWI STUMBLES

The New Zealand dollar fell as much as around 0.7 percent on the day to $0.7490, its lowest since December 15, before pulling back to around $0.7515 in late local trade as the kiwi found initial support around the psychologically key $0.7500.

Intraday losses accelerated after the kiwi broke below a trough hit earlier this week, and market participants were keen to see if the currency would hold above $0.7500. A daily close below would open the door to more losses in near term.

"Stops went off at the previous low of $0.7520," said a trader. "I think we're tracking down to $0.7450."

Other traders said that Asian demand at the day's trough helped to contain further losses.

Against a currency basket, the kiwi plumbed a five-month trough of 68.27, before edging back to 68.48.

The Aussie pared early gains versus the kiwi to trade at NZ$1.2985, staying below a near a two-month high of NZ$1.3046 hit last week, and some analysts said gains beyond that peak were unlikely in the near term.

New Zealand government debt prices closed higher as concerns about a slowing economy prompted demand for bonds, pushing yields as much as 5 basis points lower across the curve.

Investors were looking to the New Zealand budget on Thursday, which is expected to be the toughest in years as the government tightens its belt further in its bid to get back to surplus in three years.

Traders said it was possible the kiwi might gain on the view that additional spending constraint will be positive for the economy in the long run, even if it stunts growth in the near term.

