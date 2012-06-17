WELLINGTON/SYDNEY The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit five-week highs against the U.S. dollar on Monday as Greek election results suggested the country would remain in the euro zone for now, prompting investors to pick up higher-risk currencies.

The Aussie and the kiwi tracked a early jump in the euro after Greek parties committed to the country's bailout plan were on track to secure a parliamentary majority at a vote on Sunday, although it was unclear what a government coalition would look like.

* The Aussie rose 0.3 percent in thin early trading to $1.0124, its highest since May 10, taking a cue from the euro, which climbed to around $1.2730 according to Reuters data. Aussie last at $1.0112.

* The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.7916, its highest since early May.

* "It's positive so far for the market, and risk currencies are opening higher," said Imre Speizer, a senior market strategist at Westpac.

* "But we don't know what the coalition's going to look like, so we still do have some uncertainties remaining and any gains should be limited."

* While currencies considered to be higher risk were boosted early on Monday, market participants say political uncertainty in Greece could fuel market volatility and trigger selling in the Aussie and the kiwi.

* But ANZ analysts say they expect to see demand for the kiwi, particularly if central banks step into markets to provide liquidity should they freeze up, or if speculation grows that the U.S. Federal Reserve may loosen monetary policy ahead of its meeting on Wednesday.

* The Aussie enjoys technical support after it pushes above $1.0026, the 50 percent retracement of its April-June sell-off, but gains may be limited, as it faces technical resistance at $1.0097, its 55-day moving average.

* The kiwi, was bolstered after it climbed above its 50 percent retracement level at $0.7846, and a daily close above $0.7899, its 55-DMA, would be a signal for more gains.

* Local data schedule is light, with Australian car sales, New Zealand consumer confidence and services PMI due later in the day. Figures likely to have limited impact on markets, which will be focusing on Greek vote outcomes and global reaction.

* Australian government bonds ended Friday mixed, with the three-year contract indicated down 0.005 point at 97.710, while the 10-year contract edges up 0.010 point to 97.030.

* New Zealand government bonds slip a touch, nudging yields 2 basis points higher across the curve.

(Australia and New Zealand bureaux)