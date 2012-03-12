LONDON Safe-haven German Bund futures rose on Monday as concerns about growth and contagion risks linked to the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced after investor relief spurred by Greece's debt restructuring faded.

On Friday, Greece took final steps in that process, using legislation to force remaining private creditors to swap their Greek debt for new bonds worth considerably less.

June Bund futures rose 22 ticks to 138.72, edging to within 6 ticks of the contract high, with the investor focus switching to whether a fragile growth outlook could derail debt-laden Portugal and reignite latent concerns in Spain and Italy.

"Bunds don't want to lie down. We're now going to have a look at Portugal and then Spain; we're moving on to bigger growth concerns," a trader said.

The new Greek bonds started trading on Monday and remained the highest-yielding debt in the currency bloc, highlighting investor skepticism that Greece's problems were over.

The bond exchange paves the way for Greece to receive bailout funding needed to avoid a disorderly default, removing one source of risk from the market, but investors remained reluctant to buy into higher-yielding euro zone bonds.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 4 basis points on the day to 5.05 percent, while their Italian equivalent was 3 bps higher at 4.87 percent.

"Investors are tending to shy away from Spain and move into Italy... Spain has underperformed Italy and I think that could continue near-term," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh, highlighting auctions from both countries later in the week as a measure of relative demand.

Ten-year German yields were 2 basis points lower on the day at 1.78 percent, touching the bottom of their recent range as demand for triple-A rated debt remained high.

"Equities have performed very well this year and yet core government bond haven't sold off. That's testimony to the underlying investor caution over the medium-term Greek picture and the outlook for the global economy," Stamenkovic said.

NEW BONDS, SAME CONCERNS

Greece issued 20 new bonds to its investors on Monday, with early pricing showing bid yields ranged between 19.4 percent on the shortest duration debt maturing in 2023 and 14.3 percent on the 2042 bond.

Greece remains the highest yielding country in the euro zone with new 2023 bond carrying a 550 basis point yield premium over the closest comparable issues, from Portugal.

Analysts said this reflected the investor view that the country faces an uphill struggle to meet the terms of its bailout and was seen likely to need further debt restructuring.

Late on Friday, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association concluded that the Greek debt swap constituted a credit event and would trigger payment on credit default swap (CDS) insurance contracts.

"Fears about unknown repercussions should underpin risk aversion near-term, but we hold on to our view that the CDS process does not represent a systemic risk," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Latest data from the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation showed the maximum net CDS payout was $3.16 billion, with the actual payout likely to be lower depending on the outcome of an auction procedure scheduled for March 19.

