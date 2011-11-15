LONDON The yield on Italian 10-year government bonds rose back above the key 7 percent level perceived to be economically unsustainable on Tuesday as a change of government in Italy failed to alleviate concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis.

10-year Italian yields rose to 7.089 percent according to Tradeweb, moving above 7 percent for the first time since Friday when expectations for a new government helped to ease pressure on yields.

Traders said Tuesday's rising yields came in spite of reported demand for Italian debt from the European Central bank.