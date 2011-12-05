NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday in volatile trading as investors focused on key meetings in Europe this week for signs that leaders will make progress in plans to contain the region's debt crisis.

The bonds ended weaker as investors took a more optimistic tone that leaders would detail more aggressive plans, though they remained off the session's high yields after Standard & Poor's warned that it may downgrade the credit ratings of 15 euro zone countries.

Media reports that the ratings actions were impending spurred a safety bid for U.S. bonds that temporarily overcame earlier weakness, though the bonds were little changed on S&P's actual announcement.

"It seems like if we sell off enough there are always buyers," said James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

Treasuries have been volatile in recent trading as hopes grow that progress will be made to contain Europe's debt crisis.

Yield increases have been stemmed, however, as a lasting solution is still thought to be some way off.

"If Europe provides some firm guidance in terms of what the plans are toward a fiscal union, the Treasuries will be lower in price by Friday," said Eric Green, chief economist and head of interest rates strategy at TD Securities in New York

That said, "there is no lurch higher in yields yet because there is so much work that still has to be done," he added.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday agreed on a series of reforms to confront the euro zone debt issue, which will be presented to European Union President Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 7/32 in price to yield 2.06 percent. The yields have increased from 1.89 percent a week and a half ago.

EUROPEAN HEADLINES TRUMP U.S. DATA

Safe-haven buying driven by European headlines has dampened yields' increases and overcome any sell-off from data that show improving, if not runaway, growth in the U.S. economy.

"The Treasury market has completely discounted the good news on the U.S. economy over the last two and a half months because they are focused exclusively on Europe," said Green.

Bond market losses earlier were curbed by weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. factory orders and the services industries.

These reports reduced some optimism in the wake of recent stronger-than-expected economic data, including a closely watched jobs report on Friday that showed a pick-up in employment growth in November.

Treasuries prices may continue to decline this week on encouraging news from Europe, and most expect any yield increases to be gradual, if choppy.

That is not to say a dramatic yield increase cannot happen. Liquidity in the market has been falling and is expected to further dry up into year-end when banks and other investors typically unload assets, including Treasuries, analysts said.

Ten-year note yields increased 70 basis points in the first two weeks of last December, reaching as high as 3.50 percent by the end of the month, as investors unloaded bonds for year-end and bet that the Fed's second quantitative easing program would further help an accelerating economy.

"The current buyers of Treasuries are mostly price-insensitive buyers" such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, flight-to-quality buyers and foreign central banks, said Fidelio Tata, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

"If we get to a situation where we need incremental buyers to step in because there is either too much supply or not enough buying from those price-insensitive buyers then you need to ask yourself, 'What would a relative value market participant want to demand in yield?'" he said.

The Fed, which is the largest buyer of U.S. Treasuries, on Monday bought $6.64 billion of Treasuries maturing between 2018 and 2031 as part of its "Operation Twist" program.

This involves the sale of about $400 billion of the Fed's short-dated debt and uses the proceeds to buy longer-dated bonds in the open market, with the goal of holding down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)