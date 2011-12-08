NEW YORK Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes of a broad bond purchase program, and investor expectations waned that euro zone leaders will present a far-reaching solution for the region's debt crisis.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro zone's rescue fund, not the central bank, should remain the main tool to fight bond market contagion.

Investors had been hoping the ECB would introduce new quantitative easing measures if EU leaders reach an agreement on Friday to rein in budgets and reduce unsustainable debt loads.

"The market was looking for an unabashed ECB bazooka. (Draghi's) comments delivered less than that," said Russ Certo, head of rates at Gleacher & Co. in Stamford, Connecticut.

The ECB did show that it is committed to loosening credit conditions and ensuring the flow of funds as it cut its benchmark interest rate to 1 percent, loosened collateral requirements for loans, and extended loan maturities as far as three-years.

Markets are now anxiously focused on Friday's EU summit, with traders focused on the size and structure of any new rescue funds and how budget treaties will be enforced, along with a plethora of other questions over the future of the region.

"There isn't going to be any magic bullet here," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government bond trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co. in New York. "They are going to probably show some type of progress, but this isn't the type of situation where there is going to be one announcement and it's going to be taken care of."

Treasuries temporarily extended gains after Reuters reported that Germany rejected some measures in draft conclusions from the EU summit. Conclusions in an EU draft seen by Reuters included giving the European Stability Mechanism a banking license and issuing common euro zone debt.

Investors have been reluctant to take large positions because of uncertainty over the meeting's outcome, resulting in choppier trading as low volumes exacerbate price moves.

The volatile trading has made it tough for investors to sell Treasuries in preparation for back-to-back weeks of Treasuries supply before the end of the year.

"Traders want to short Treasuries, but they get keep on being stopped out," said Gleacher's Certo.

The Treasury said on Thursday it will sell a combined $78 billion coupon supply next week. It will auction $32 billion in three-year debt on Monday; $21 billion in 10-year notes on Tuesday; $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday; and $12 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.

U.S. debt yields have been pulled down by the safety bid from Europe even as many analysts see the fair value of the debt at much higher yields because of improvements in U.S. economic data.

Benchmark 10-year note yields have largely traded within a range between 1.90 percent and 2.10 percent since the beginning of November. They last traded up 18/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2.03 percent late on Wednesday.

Given their preoccupation with Europe, traders shrugged off a bigger-than-expected drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims on Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 381,000 last week, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve bought $4.62 billion in Treasuries due between 2020 and 2021, part of its $400 billion Operation Twist that is aimed at holding down long-term borrowing costs to help the slow-growing U.S. economy. It also sold $8.63 billion in notes due next year.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)