NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries' yields fell to their lowest levels this year on Monday on concerns about Greece's debt restructuring and intensified fears that Europe's credit problems would extend to larger countries, including Portugal.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 1.84 percent, the lowest since December 20, 2011 and down from 1.89 percent late Friday.

Portugal's debt protection costs hit new records and credit default swaps for other countries, including Spain and Italy, weakened on fears they would run into the same issues plaguing Greece.

"The main concern right now is if the situation in Greece will trickle out to Spain, or Portugal or Italy," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

"These counties are much larger in size and the effects of them having similar issues to Greece will be much more worrisome" he said.

Tensions between Greek and German leaders over whether Athens should maintain control of its budget also added to negative sentiment on the region.

Germany tried on Monday to tone down reports that it wants control to move away from Athens.

Treasuries traders ignored data that showed U.S. consumer spending was flat in December as households took advantage of the largest rise in income in nine months to boost their savings.

The next major U.S. economic report will be Friday's monthly employment data for January, though European headlines are seen likely to continue to trump U.S. data.

"Even if we get a great payroll number, it could send the 10-year yield to 2.10 percent. At the end of the day, it's all about Greece," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Federal Reserve's statement last week that it will likely hold interest rates near zero until late 2014 added to Treasuries buying.

"The Fed gives people a lot more comfort in being long Treasuries, knowing that they are pretty much on hold for a very long time," said Guggenheim's Rogan.

Five-year Treasuries yields fell lows not seen since at least the 1960s, at 0.74 percent. The yields have fallen from as high as 0.93 percent last week before the Fed's statement.

