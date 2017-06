NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testified to Congress that he was seeing some signs that uncertainty dampening U.S. business investment might be waning.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 4/32 in price to yield 1.85 percent, up from 2.83 percent late on Wednesday.

