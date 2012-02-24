NEW YORK Treasury debt prices rose modestly on Friday, extending the week's gains as concern over soaring oil prices' economic impact and the euro zone's debt woes underpinned demand for low-risk assets.

Treasuries were on track for their best weekly performance in four weeks, although yields remain mired in the middle of a range that has held since early November.

Rising energy costs have raised worries about the potential for slower consumer demand, which has supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Brent crude oil rose toward $124 a barrel on Friday and was heading for a fifth straight weekly gain in concerns over potential cuts in Iranian supply. U.S. crude was trading about 45 cents higher near $108.28, extending its rally into a seventh day in its longest rising streak since a 10-day gain in December 2009.

"The recent resurgence in the price of crude oil has led to speculation that, in a repeat of what happened at this time last year, a spike in energy prices could undermine real economic growth just when the recovery appears to be gathering momentum again," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields have lost nine basis points since Tuesday's close to trade very near the middle of a range of 1.79 percent to 2.17 percent that has held sway since November 1.

"Daily momentum is now bullish," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, pegging 10-year price resistance at a yield of 1.8 percent and support at 2.1 percent, then 2.25 percent and 2.4 percent.

Treasuries rallied on Thursday after strong demand in an auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes forced some investors to buy on the open market to cover positions.

The auction of seven-year notes drew the highest demand from investors and direct bidders since the seven-year maturity was reintroduced three years ago.

While euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday agreed on a 130-billion-euro rescue package for Greece, investors remained wary about the country's long-term financial stability and continued to ponder the financial outlook for other debt-troubled European countries like Italy, Portugal and Ireland.

The market was unmoved by data showing a slight improvement in consumer sentiment in February, and slower new U.S. single-family home sales in January.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 75.3, edging up from 75.0 the month before to the highest level since February 2011. It surpassed economists' expectations of 73.0 and recovered from a decline to 72.5 in February's preliminary reading.

The Commerce Department said new home sales slipped 0.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted 321,000-unit annual rate. December's sales pace was revised up to 324,000 units, the highest in a year, from the previously reported 307,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales at a 315,000-unit rate. Compared to January last year, new home sales were up 3.5 percent.

