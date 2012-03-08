LONDON British gilt futures slipped on Thursday, as equity markets rebounded in early trade, boosted by positive U.S. jobs data the previous day, and on optimism that Greece's creditors would sign up to complete its debt restructuring deal.

The Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision at 1200 GMT is also in focus, though the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and stick with February's decision to buy an extra 50 billion pounds of government bonds.

At 0839 GMT, June gilt futures were 20 ticks down at 115.00, lagging the equivalent Bund by around 8 ticks.

In the cash market, the yield on ten-year gilts was 3 basis points up at 2.158 percent, widening the spread against Bunds by 2 basis points to 36.6 basis points.

Yields on longer-dated gilts were up by around 3 basis points, while short-dated gilt yields were broadly flat, steepening the maturities curve.

"We've opened with a slightly risk-positive tone and fixed income is selling off a bit, there's a slight bear steepening of the gilt curve, unwinding the bull flattening we had recently," said Jamie Searle, strategist at Citi.

"But it's very quiet, everyone's waiting for the massive headline risk from the Greek PSI deal," he added, noting that equity markets were rebounding from declines earlier in the week.

Britain's FTSE-100 index .FTSE was up around 0.6 percent, broadly in line with euro zone markets, taking their cues from Wall Street overnight, which was boosted by an upbeat employment report that augured well for the closely-watched non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

Major banks and pension funds, representing about 40 percent of Greece's outstanding debt, threw their weight behind Athens' bond swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130 billion euro international bailout package would be secured. The offer expires at 2000 GMT on Thursday.

