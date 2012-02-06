LONDON Gilt futures edged up on Monday but lagged Bunds after a run of firm British economic data raised doubts about the scale of any additional monetary stimulus from the Bank of England this week.

Uncertainty in the euro zone remained the main driver of the market, supporting gilts, analysts said. Greece has not yet accepted the terms for a new EU/IMF bailout aimed at avoiding a chaotic default.

Data from British mortgage lender Halifax showed on Monday that house prices rose 0.6 percent in January, adding to hopes that Britain might avoid recession.

The run of more upbeat news such as the strong purchasing managers' surveys for the services and manufacturing sectors last week led some analysts to scale down forecasts for additional easing from the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee.

The March gilt future settled 14 ticks up at 115.38, lagging the equivalent Bund by 17 ticks, and unwinding only a small proportion of the losses caused on Friday by unexpectedly robust U.S. jobs data and a surprise acceleration in British service sector activity.

"There is a little bit of nervousness ahead of the MPC meeting on Thursday. The consensus is between 50 and 75 billion (pounds) of QE, but there is a risk that the Bank of England could disappoint," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

The majority of 56 economists polled by Reuters between January 27 and February 1 reckon the BoE will announce another 50 billion pounds of gilt purchases on Thursday, with only 16 expecting an additional 75 billion pounds. <BOE/PDF>

An upcoming sale of 4 billion pounds of benchmark five-year gilts was adding to pressure on the cash gilt market, because for the first time since October supply was not being offset by the BoE's QE gilt purchases.

Nonetheless, many analysts thought the sale of bonds due 2017 would attract strong demand from buyers in anticipation of redemption flows in early March.

"There's an expectation of some form of extension of QE, and another reason is that dealers will want to have plenty of short-dated bonds to accommodate for people to reinvest their proceeds from the redemptions a month away," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 2 basis points down at 2.16 percent, widening the spread against Bunds by 3 basis points to 27 basis points. Short-dated bonds lagged the move, and the 2017 gilt was steady at 1.13 percent.

