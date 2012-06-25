SHANGHAI China's main stock index sank for the fourth consecutive trading day on Monday, closing down 1.6 percent at a five-month low.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC closed at 2,224.1 points, its lowest level since mid-January, led down by financials and manufacturing, as mainland equity investors showed increasing concern about the trajectory of the world's second biggest economy.

The CSI300 index .CSI300, which tracks China's largest listed firms, underperformed the wider index, falling by 2.2 percent.

China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight month in June, with export orders and prices turning in their weakest showing since early 2009, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney)