HONG KONG China shares hovered around their highest levels since August on Wednesday, with energy sectors strong after state-run media said the top economic planning agency reaffirmed it will reform resource-pricing policies.

The CSI300 .CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,371.1, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was flat on the day.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)