Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
SHANGHAI China's benchmark share indexes fell on Friday, taking losses since their early-June peak to more than 10 percent and putting the market into correction territory.
The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC and the CSI300 .CSI300 both slumped over 2 percent on Friday morning as investors sold shares in panic amid fears of government crackdowns on illegal margin financing and a new wave of initial public offerings.
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.