SHANGHAI China's benchmark share indexes fell on Friday, taking losses since their early-June peak to more than 10 percent and putting the market into correction territory.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC and the CSI300 .CSI300 both slumped over 2 percent on Friday morning as investors sold shares in panic amid fears of government crackdowns on illegal margin financing and a new wave of initial public offerings.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)