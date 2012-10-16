An employee counts Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Huaibei, Anhui province, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI The yuan closed at a record high on Tuesday after a day marked by light trade and low volatility, but traders said bargain-shopping for dollars by metals and oil companies is set to put the brakes on further yuan appreciation.

Spot yuan closed at 6.2640 against the dollar, up slightly from Monday but still lower than the record intra-day high of 6.2580 the currency hit on that day - the strongest the yuan has traded against the dollar since China established the domestic currency market in 1994.

The yuan began rocketing upward in late September, testing new highs against the dollar on multiple days, as global forex markets digested news the United States will begin injecting $40 billion a month into the economy, effectively putting sustained downward pressure on the traded value of the dollar .DXY.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) for a while refrained from letting the midpoint follow spot prices, causing spreads between spot prices and the fix to widen rapidly until October 11, when the central bank embarked on a series of aggressive fixings that narrowed the gap significantly.

Some economists argue that the stronger midpoint settings are the result of Beijing's desire to neutralize the yuan exchange rate's utility as a debate weapon during the American presidential campaign.

Critics assert that the currency's value is routinely manipulated by Beijing to support Chinese exports, and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has pledged to label China a currency manipulator - which would automatically trigger economic sanctions - on his first day in office.

However, traders are divided on how proactive Beijing is actually being when it comes to moving the yuan upward.

Spot yuan prices have been stronger than the midpoint since mid-September, so if the midpoint is "guiding" spot prices higher, it is doing so from below.

"I don't think the U.S. election has much to do with this," said a trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai. He said that positive export figures and the relatively low returns on dollar deposits in China are sufficient to explain recent enthusiasm for the yuan.

Traders also note that the global forex environment has flip-flopped since the beginning of the year. The Greek debt crisis caused a flight to dollars in the first half of 2012, which caused the yuan to weaken, they said. Then the euro stabilized, and shortly afterward the U.S. embarked on QE3.

On the other hand, a trader at a Beijing bank noted that lack of optimism about the Chinese economy's near-term prospects should keep the yuan from appreciating much further by the end of the year.

The yuan forward market continued the trend of moving closer to the spot price as spreads narrowed.

The onshore one-year forward contract changed hands at 6.4048 on Tuesday, shrinking its spread against the spot price by over two basis points since October 10.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forward contracts have also moved closer to spot levels, indicating market expectations for future depreciation are moderating.