Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting an intraday record high, lifted by strong results from Citigroup Inc and more deals in the healthcare space.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.67 points or 0.66 percent, to end unofficially at 17,055.48. The S&P 500 gained 9.53 points or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,977.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.93 points or 0.56 percent, to close unofficially at 4,440.42.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)