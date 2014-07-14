Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting an intraday record high, lifted by strong results from Citigroup Inc and more deals in the healthcare space.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.67 points or 0.66 percent, to end unofficially at 17,055.48. The S&P 500 gained 9.53 points or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,977.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.93 points or 0.56 percent, to close unofficially at 4,440.42.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.