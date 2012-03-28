NEW YORK Oil futures dropped their most in a week on Wednesday after a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles and on fear about the possible release of strategic oil reserves to cap pump prices.

Metals prices fell too after disappointing U.S. durable goods data raised questions about recovery in the world's No. 1 economy. Agricultural markets, barring cotton, also ended broadly lower.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB posted its largest one-day decline in three weeks. Arabica coffee led losses with a 3 percent drop while cotton was the largest gainer, with a 1.5 percent gain. (link.reuters.com/fub47s )

MARKETS:

OIL/ENERGY

Crude oil futures in New York fell nearly 2 percent after a big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves sent the market into retreat. <O/R>

COPPER/BASE METALS

Copper fell more than 2 percent, caught up in the broad retreat in risk assets, after disappointing U.S. durable goods data cast doubt about the recovery pace in the world's largest economy. <MET/L>

GOLD/PRECIOUS METALS Gold prices fell towards $1,670 an ounce, extending the previous day's retreat from a two-week peak, after data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in new U.S. manufactured goods orders lifted the dollar to session highs versus the euro. <GOL/>

GRAINS/SOYBEANS

U.S. grain and soybean futures slid on fund selling before the end of the quarter and key crop reports. <GRA/>

COFFEE/SOFT COMMODITIES

Arabica coffee futures retreated, retracing some of the previous session's steep gains, while U.S. cocoa futures tumbled below their 100-day moving average on pressure from a weak sterling versus the dollar. <SOF/L> DOLLAR INDEX .DXY : Up 0.1 percent <FRX/> CRB INDEX .CRB: Down 1.26 percent, biggest decline since March 6.

Prices at 4:05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.53 -1.80 -1.7% 6.8% Brent crude 124.19 -1.35 -1.1% 15.7% Natural gas 2.191 -0.017 -0.8% -26.7%

US gold 1657.90 -27.00 -1.6% 5.8% Gold 1662.60 -17.44 -1.0% 6.3% US Copper 379.25 -8.75 -2.3% 10.4%

#VALUE! Dollar .DXY 79.108 0.060 0.1% -1.3%

CRB .CRB 311.470 -3.960 -1.3% 2.0%

US corn 620.25 -10.50 -1.7% -4.1% US soybeans 1367.50 -2.25 -0.2% 14.1% US wheat 630.75 -9.00 -1.4% -3.4%

US Coffee 182.00 -5.35 -2.9% -20.2% US Cocoa 2295.00 -61.00 -2.6% 8.8% US Sugar 24.26 -0.04 -0.2% 4.4%

US silver 31.831 -0.785 -2.4% 14.0% US platinum 1635.20 -22.30 -1.3% 16.4% US palladium 647.35 -15.65 -2.4% -1.3%

(Editing by David Gregorio)