Soy crops are seen in a farm in the city of Tangara da Serra in Cuiaba March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

NEW YORK Commodities got off to a rousing second quarter start on Monday, with oil gaining its most since February in New York trade and copper and soybeans rallying on encouraging U.S. economic data and supply-demand trends.

Crude oil futures in New York rose 2.2 percent as investors reacted to signs of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity, and loading delays for crude cargoes out of Europe.

Copper prices also rose more than 2 percent for their largest gains since February in both New York and London trade. The metal was one of the biggest gainers for the day on the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB. <MET/L>

Soybean futures in Chicago hit seven-month highs on follow-through buying after Friday's government report that put a lower-than-expected soybean acreage for this year. <GRA/>

The CRB rose 1 percent, its biggest gain since February 22. The broad commodities gauge ended the quarter higher on Friday for a second straight quarter. The index was underpinned by strong gains in gasoline as investors bet on a tight fuel market for the peak summer driving season in the United States. {CRB daily graphic link.reuters.com/nus47s)

In Monday's session, much of the gains were attributed to the higher pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing in March, as shown by a reading on national factory activity by the Institute for Supply Management.

"The U.S. is an important market, and with the economic outlook there brightening, demand is also likely to surprise to the upside," Eugen Weinberg, a commodities analyst at Frankfurt-based Commerzbank, said.

U.S. crude's benchmark front-month had its largest gain since February 21, settling up 2.2 percent, or $2.21 at $105.23 a barrel.

London's Brent crude closed at $125.43, up $2.55.

Prices at 3:17 p.m. EDT (7.17 p.m. GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.32 2.30 2.2% 6.6% Brent crude 125.57 2.69 2.2% 16.9% Natural gas 2.152 0.026 1.2% -28.0%

US gold 1677.50 8.20 0.5% 7.1% Gold 1679.01 11.11 0.7% 7.4% US Copper 392.10 9.60 2.5% 14.1%

Dollar .DXY 78.836 -0.168 -0.2% -1.7%

CRB .CRB 312.250 3.790 1.2% 2.3%

US corn 655.00 11.00 1.7% 1.3% US soybeans 1421.00 18.00 1.3% 18.6% US wheat 657.00 -3.75 -0.6% 0.7%

US Coffee 186.20 3.75 2.1% -18.4% US Cocoa 2187.00 -32.00 -1.4% 3.7% US Sugar 24.58 -0.13 -0.5% 5.8%

US silver 33.098 0.614 1.9% 18.6% US platinum 1649.10 10.80 0.7% 17.4% US palladium 658.80 4.70 0.7% 0.4%