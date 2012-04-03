NEW YORK Gold tumbled on Tuesday and other commodities slipped too after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its March meeting which gave investors less hope that the central bank would soon embark on a new round of government bond buying, or quantitative easing.

Gold prices fell 2 percent, their biggest daily decline in three weeks. Gold fell sharply after the Fed minutes were released, and also felt pressure as the dollar staged its sharpest rally against the euro in nearly a month.

Crude oil futures in New York fell 1.2 percent, giving back more than half of the previous session's gains. Light trading volumes and a uncertainties over petroleum demand added stress to a market already unnerved by the dollar.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly half a percent.

Much of the selloff occurred shortly after the Fed released its policy meeting minutes, indicating less willingness by the Fed to launch a new round of monetary stimulus amid an improving U.S. economy.

"The Fed has distanced itself from QE3," James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC, said, referring to the third round of quantitative easing widely anticipated in financial markets.

Spot gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was down about 1.9 percent at around $1,642 an ounce by 5:38 p.m. EDT (9.38 p.m. GMT). It had gained as much as 2 percent in the two previous sessions. <GOL/>

U.S. crude settled down $1.22 at $104.01 a barrel. It had risen $2.21 on Monday. <O/R>

Copper ended lower after another large build in warehouse stockpiles stopped bullish momentum that had lifted the metal the previous session on upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data. <MET/L>

Agricultural markets, which had run up sharply in the past few sessions, lost steam too.

Soybeans slipped from seven-month highs in choppy trading. Wheat ended steady and corn advanced for a third day, although the gains were muted on projections that U.S. farmers will plant the largest corn area in 75 years. <GRA/>

Prices at 5:31 p.m. EDT (9.31 p.m. GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.04 -1.22 -1.2% 5.3% Brent crude 125.00 -0.43 -0.3% 16.4% Natural gas 2.187 0.035 1.6% -26.8%

US gold 1670.00 -7.50 -0.4% 6.6% Gold 1644.83 -32.42 -1.9% 5.2% US Copper 391.90 -0.20 -0.1% 14.1%

#VALUE! Dollar .DXY 79.365 0.544 0.7% -1.0%

CRB .CRB 310.750 -1.490 -0.5% 1.8%

US corn 658.25 3.25 0.5% 1.8% US soybeans 1416.75 -4.25 -0.3% 18.2% US wheat 658.00 1.00 0.2% 0.8%

US Coffee 185.35 -0.85 -0.5% -18.8% US Cocoa 2143.00 -44.00 -2.0% 1.6% US Sugar 24.25 -0.33 -1.3% 4.4%

US silver 33.265 0.167 0.5% 19.2% US platinum 1655.20 6.10 0.4% 17.8% US palladium 659.60 0.80 0.1% 0.5%

