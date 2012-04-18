NEW YORK Commodity markets ended broadly lower on Wednesday, reversing the previous session's gains under pressure from new concerns over euro zone debt that also sank U.S. stocks.

Investors shunned risk, showing heavy demand for the sale of 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion) worth of German March 2014 bonds, which sold at a record low yield. The auction fetched bids at 1.8 times the amount offered for the low-risk asset despite the low return.

Worries about the euro zone focused on Spain, whose banks are carrying their largest burden of bad loans since 1994.

U.S. stock markets were sluggish with International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) pulling the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lower.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, finished the day 0.96 percent lower, after rising near half a percent on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar was stronger against the euro for most of the day, sinking commodities priced in the greenback.

U.S. crude oil futures fell on euro zone concerns and also pressured by a government report that showed domestic crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week.

U.S. crude oil ended the day $1.53 per barrel lower at $102.67, down 1.47 percent <O/R>.

Brent crude oil also finished lower, dropping 81 cents to $117.97.

In the metals markets, the New York COMEX May copper contract fell 1.60 cents to settle at $3.6310 per lb, while London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper was unchanged from the previous session.

Agricultural commodity markets fell sharply, pressured by waning investor appetite for risky assets.

Raw sugar futures sank to their lowest level in almost a year, also pressured by the specter of future Indian exports <SOF/L>.

U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures all settled lower on a mix of lower crude oil and metals prices, weak equities and some profit taking <GRA/>. Grains came under additional pressure from good crop weather in the United States which raised prospects for ample supplies in the world's top exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat.

U.S. natural gas futures finished flat, off the session high. Prices at 4:13 p.m. EST (2013 GMT)

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)