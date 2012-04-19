NEW YORK U.S. oil futures ended lower on Thursday as investors focused on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, while grains rose on talk that China bought U.S. corn.

Other commodities were mixed on fundamentals such as Chinese copper stockpiles and a prediction that industry would purchase more silver this year.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, finished the day virtually flat to the previous session, 0.05 percent up, after losing nearly 1 percent the previous session.

The index drew support from U.S. grains markets. Corn and wheat rallied to their largest daily percentage gains in three weeks on talk of Chinese buying.

U.S. crude oil futures fell for the second day in a row, brought lower by weak U.S. economic data.

The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week, and other data showed factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply this month and home resales dropped for a second straight month in March.

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $102.27, down 40 cents. Brent June crude LCOM2 rose 3 cents to settle at $118 a barrel.

In the metals market, London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 ended flat at $8,050 a metric ton (1.1023 tons)

"It's time for copper to consolidate because it suffered some losses at the start of the month," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenov.

Silver prices ended higher as t he head of metals research firm Thomson Reuters GFMS said silver sales for industrial applications such as jewelry, coins and photography should climb 3 to 5 percent this year.

In other markets, May sugar futures dipped 0.29 cent to close at 22.05 cents per lb, the lowest finish for the spot contract since May 2011.

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)