SINGAPORE Oil, gold and copper jumped on Monday as hopes that Europe is taking decisive steps to resolve its crippling debt crisis helped commodities rebound from last week's losses.

Copper rose more than 3 percent, its biggest single-day increase in a month, while U.S. crude and gold gained the most in about two weeks, with a media report suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy also bolstering investor sentiment.

"There is optimism that policymakers in Europe could formulate some decisive plans to combat the debt crisis," said Ong Yi Ling, analyst at Phillip Futures.

"After the huge fall in prices over the past week, and with this optimism, bargain hunters are back in the market trying to push prices higher."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 2.7 percent to $7,422.25 a tonne by 0408 GMT, after rising as much as 3.5 percent earlier, its largest single-day gain since October 27. Copper lost around 12 percent in the past four weeks.

Spot gold rose 1.6 percent to $1,705.79 an ounce, its biggest single-day rise since November 11. Other precious metals tracked bullion's gains, with silver rising more than 2 percent, palladium up more than 3 percent and platinum gaining nearly 2 percent.

RELIEF RALLY

Finance ministers from the euro zone are meeting on Tuesday where they are expected to approve detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund, which will clear the way for the 440 billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks.

Hopes that Europe will come up with concrete steps to activate the euro zone bailout fund and that Italy may secure IMF funding also sent Asian shares higher while the euro firmed.

"Commodities are up on short-covering as players who had been anticipating a deepening crisis and relentlessly avoided risks are relieved somewhat by signs European leaders are now moving with an elevated sense of urgency to catch up with the speed of market turmoil," said Koichiro Kamei, managing director at financial research firm Market Strategy Institute in Tokyo.

A surge in U.S. holiday weekend retail sales also supported sentiment, said Ong.

U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales over Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year earlier, as early hours and attractive promotions brought out more shoppers, an industry trade group said on Sunday.

The euro zone debt crisis and a struggling U.S. economy had deterred appetite for riskier assets over the past months because they dented the outlook for raw material demand. For the year, the Reuters Jefferies CRB index .CRB -- a measure of 19 commodities -- is down more than 8 percent, its first annual decline since 2008.

U.S. crude for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.5 percent to $98.17 a barrel, its biggest increase in a day since November 16. Brent gained 1.1 percent to $107.55.

In the grains market, U.S. soybeans recovered from a 13-month low, while corn and wheat gained around 1 percent.

Investors are expecting China, the world's top soybean buyer and No. 2 corn consumer, to step up imports as prices of agricultural products slide to multi-month lows.

