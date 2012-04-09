NEW YORK Brent crude futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, as supply worries eased on renewed Iran talks about its nuclear program and as market players reacted to weak U.S. jobs data released on Friday before the three-day holiday weekend.

Weakness in U.S. gasoline futures, down as much as 2.54 percent on the day, and a big drop in U.S. equities also dragged down oil futures.

In London, ICE May Brent was down $2.34, or 1.9 percent, at $121.09 a barrel, after trading between $121.03 and $122.85.

