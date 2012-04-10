Traders work in the oil options pit of the New York Mercantile Exchange March 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday, resuming trading after a three-day holiday weekend, as slower-than-expected jobs growth for March stoked demand worries and renewed talks on Iran's nuclear program eased supply-disruption worries.

U.S. jobs growth slowed to 120,000 in March, the smallest increase since October, according to U.S. Labor Department data released on Friday. The increase was far below economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 203,000 rise.

The unemployment rate edged down to 8.2 percent, from 8.3 percent in February, but this was because some people gave up searching for work, the data showed.

Negotiations between Iran and world powers over Tehran's disputed nuclear program will resume on April 14 in Istanbul, which analysts said reduces the risk of an immediate Iran-related supply shrinkage.

Traders will refocus on weekly U.S. inventory reports, the first of which will come from the industry group American Petroleum Institute, due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its report on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

A Reuters poll ahead of the reports forecast that domestic crude stockpiles rose 2.1 million barrels in the week to April 6 as imports likely rose. Distillate inventories gained 100,000 barrels and gasoline supplies fell 1.0 million barrels while refinery utilization ticked up 0.2 percentage point.

FUNDAMENTALS

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery settled at $102.46 a barrel, down 85 cents, or 0.82 percent, after trading between $100.81 and $102.55. Losses were pared as traders bought back after prices hit session lows.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $122.67, falling 76 cents, or 0.62 percent, after trading between $121.02 and $122.86.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to $20.21 at the close, from $20.12 on Thursday.

NYMEX May gasoline settled at $3.2967 a gallon, down 4.38 cents, or 1.31 percent, after trading from $3.2555 to $3.3340. The day's low as the lowest since March 7.

NYMEX May heating oil fell 2.33 cents or 0.74 percent to settle at $3.1459 a gallon, trading from $3.1109 to $3.1650.

Eleven of 15 primary dealers -- large financial institutions doing business directly with the U.S. Federal Reserve -- said in a Reuters poll that the Fed will eventually ramp up a third round of stimulus. The respondents cited anemic growth in the U.S. jobs market.

Maintenance and refinery losses despite a recent fuel price increase will cause Chinese oil companies to trim crude oil throughput at major refineries to a 35-month low this month, following a large cut in March, a Reuters poll showed.

China's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in March to 3.6 percent due to volatile food prices, but economists believe price pressures will moderate over the rest of the year.

March temperatures were the warmest for the month for the contiguous United States since modern record-keeping began in 1895, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. A total of 15,292 high-temperature records were broken and hundreds of locations experienced records for the month, the NOAA said.

U.S. refinery margins rose about 2 percent in the week ending April 6 as gasoline and distillate crack spreads strengthened, Credit Suisse said in a report.

MARKETS NEWS

U.S. equities fell for a fourth straight session on investor disappointment with the March jobs report. .N

The euro rose against the dollar and the yen in thin trading on the lower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth that opened the possibility of more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Copper futures in New York sank 2 percent in heavy trading, falling under the weight of the U.S. jobs report and rising inflation in China.

Gold rose almost 1 percent in thin trading, breaking ranks with other commodities and equities, after the disappointing U.S. jobs data revived speculation that the Fed might try to stimulate the U.S. economy.

