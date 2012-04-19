NEW YORK U.S. crude futures fell a second day on Thursday in tug-of-war trading as weak economic data and slumping gasoline futures helped pressure crude prices.

Front-month Brent crude for June delivery managed a 3-cent gain, as the weak U.S. data helped pull Brent prices back from an early peak, reached when strong investor demand for Spanish debt eased worries about the euro-zone economy.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell only slightly last week, from a revised higher number the previous week, indicating that April job growth may not show much improvement after March's disappointing performance.

Other data showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply this month and home resales dropped for a second straight month in March.

NYMEX May RBOB futures settled 4.86 cents lower as weak demand and expectations that refineries will be returning from seasonal maintenance continued to weigh on gasoline prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude fell 40 cents, or 0.39 percent, to settle at $102.27 a barrel, having traded from $101.67 to $103.21. The intraday low was below the 100-day moving average of $101.92. The May contract expires on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is offering extra crude supplies to some of its existing customers, industry sources said, probably because it has more available while its own refineries are undergoing maintenance.

A slowly improving U.S. jobs market and reasonably solid growth at the start of the year have brightened the economic outlook for 2012, reducing chances the Federal Reserve will conduct another round of bond purchases, a Reuters poll found.

Mismanagement and theft by top Nigerian officials involved in a corrupt fuel subsidy scheme cost the country $6.8 billion in three years, a parliamentary probe found, calling on President Goodluck Jonathan to overhaul the state oil firm and ministry.

Weekly stockpiles of fuel oil in Europe's main oil trading hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 24 percent over the past week, according to data from independent oil analyst Patrick Kulsen. Stockpiles of gasoline and gasoil fell while naphtha and jet rose.

MARKETS NEWS

U.S. stocks fell for a second day as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. .N

The euro climbed against the dollar in volatile trading, snapping two days of losses, with the single currency boosted by institutional buying to adjust short positions following generally solid Spanish bond auctions this week. <USD/>

Copper steadied above $8,000 a metric ton (1.1023 tons) for a third straight day, consolidating from recent sharp losses and limited in its range by macroeconomic concerns and stronger supply/demand fundamentals. <MET/L>

