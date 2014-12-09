LONDON When even hedge funds are overwhelmingly on the same side of an investment as the broader market, you know it's a crowded trade.

This is where the euro finds itself going into 2015. Traders, investment banks, asset managers and the so-called "smart money" of hedge funds are all betting on a weaker euro, leaving the only point of disagreement being by how much.

The rationale behind it is simple: the European Central Bank will aggressively ease monetary policy by undertaking a large-scale government bond buying program to prevent low growth and inflation from strangling the region's economy.

The contrast between monetary easing and weak economic growth in the euro zone with likely monetary tightening and stronger growth in the United States should push the euro lower.

ECB president Mario Draghi has indicated that the central bank is poised to expand its balance sheet by around 1 trillion euros of asset purchases, including politically sensitive purchases of government debt.

It is a policy that has already been adopted by the U.S., UK and Japanese central banks since the 2007-08 financial crisis, with varying degrees of success.

But the only problem with the expectation of a lower euro next year is that everybody shares it.

"I've never seen such a big consensus in my 20 years of investment life," said Yves Kuhn, chief investment officer at Banque Internationale à Luxembourg.

"I just don't like a consensus like that."

There's good reason to be wary of overwhelming consensus after the events of the past year. The vast majority of the financial community bet on rising U.S. Treasury yields through 2014 only to see 10-year benchmarks slip steadily all year to the point of virtual collapse on Oct 15.

The 2015 consensus view on the euro from 54 strategists polled by Reuters is for a decline to $1.18 in 12 months' time, implying a decline of around 4 percent to come on top of the 10 percent it has already lost against the dollar this year.

Only nine of the 54 forecasters expected the euro to rise over the next twelve months, and some investment banks' longer-term views are even more bearish: Deutsche Bank predicts the euro will fall below parity against the dollar in 2017.

Going against the tide is high risk, but it is what makes the successful bets all the more lucrative. Hedge funds sell themselves to wealthy and sophisticated investors on their ability to "beat the Street", and charge them accordingly.

But they've had a tough time of it lately. Hedge funds are up only 3.45 percent year-to-date, the latest data from industry tracker Eurekahedge show. Roughly 18 percent of funds boast double digit returns for the year, half the number for the same period last year.

That's a paltry return compared to the 13 percent gain year-to-date on the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX or 11 percent on the dollar index .DXY, and total returns of almost 10 percent on both U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.

The euro is proving to be the exception to the usual hedge fund rule, in that the "smart money" has the same bet on as the herd. The latest positioning data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange show speculators' bets against the euro are close to record levels.

"It does not pay to be contrarian," said Chris Morrison, strategist for the Omni Macro Fund.

There are potential obstacles to a weaker euro next year. One would be if the Federal Reserve doesn't raise U.S. interest rates as quickly or as much as the market expects, reducing the relative attractiveness of the dollar against the euro.

Similarly, unexpectedly strong euro zone growth could push market-based euro rates and yields up, improving the single currency's relative returns.

U.S. authorities may raise objections to the dollar's rise, which they might argue could lead to increased financial instability. Only this week, the Bank for International Settlements expressed similar concerns.

From the euro side, the euro zone runs the largest current account surplus in the world. This means there's a natural trade and investment inflow of hundreds of billions of dollars into the currency every year. If the euro is to weaken, the outflows will need to be considerable.

In the meantime, however, few are willing to take the contrarian side of the bet.

"It's very straightforward – you get paid to short the euro. This is as clear as it gets. It couldn't be clearer," said one hedge fund manager in London.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Peter Graff)