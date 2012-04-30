LONDON European shares are set to extend gains for a fifth straight session on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data raised expectations for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, while firmer copper prices could support miners.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.7 percent, while Germany's DAX futures rose 0.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open as much as 0.1 percent higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares closed up 0.7 percent at 1,051.50 points on Friday, notching up 0.5 percent rise over the course of the week.

Global stocks ended higher on Friday on strong earnings reports, while the dollar dipped as data showed growth in the U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter to a 2.2 percent annual growth rate, below a 2.5 percent forecast.

"The... lack of weakness on the open today (is) probably down to traders reasoning that (the U.S. GDP data) tips the likelihood in favour of the Fed embarking on QE3 some time soon," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads, said.

Investors were gearing up for a busy week, with a raft of economic data set for release, including U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday, while Sunday sees French presidential elections and parliamentary polls in Greece.

A victory for left-wing Francois Hollande in France could mean a relaxation of euro zone austerity. In Greece, if more populist parties win, they could renege on the terms of its bailout.

However, the FTSEurofirst 300 index, down 1.6 percent this month, looks set to record its worst monthly performance since September.

Confidence has deteriorated in recent weeks as concerns over Spain's economic and financial predicament have raised the prospect of the euro zone's fourth-largest economy joining Greece, Ireland and Portugal in seeking a bailout.

Reflecting this tension, Spain's IBEX 35 .IBEX is off around 17 percent since mid-March peaks, whilst Germany's DAX .GDAXI, seen by some as safer, is only down about 5 percent.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)