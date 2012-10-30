LONDON A second day of slacker trading on Europe's stock markets following New York's shutdown for Hurricane Sandy added to pressures on exchange revenues from lower volumes this year.

Total European share trading on October 29 was just over 19 billion euros ($24.5 billion), one third below the average for the previous five days of 29.1 billion euros, according to data from European exchange Bats Chi-X Europe.

The value of share trading on Europe's exchanges, which charge clients fees based on the amount traded, has already fallen nearly 30 percent this year as investors have quit Europe amid concerns about the future of the euro zone.

"Investors are reluctant to trade because there is no decent reference price and people don't have a sense of the direction of the U.S. market with cash and futures markets closed," said Brian Gallagher, head of electronic trading at Morgan Stanley (MS.N) in London.

Gallagher, who reported trading down about a fifth on Tuesday, said the drop-off in European dealing over the two days was not a surprise as Europe tends to be quieter when the U.S. is closed.

NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ.O), the two main New York exchanges, are the world's largest stock markets and serve as an important point of reference for global equity trading.

"The U.S. market is a barometer for other markets across the globe so I would not expect to see any significant movements while it is closed," said Simmy Grewal, a senior analyst at research house the Aite Group.

European exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) through its Turquoise platform, trade some U.S. stocks but they have also quit trading in those names because they use a U.S. clearing house which was also shut by Hurricane Sandy.

Analysts said the drop in trading levels this week has not helped exchanges recover from sluggish trading so far this year.

NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq closed on Monday and Tuesday as Hurricane Sandy battered the U.S. eastern seaboard. The exchanges hope to reopen for what should be a busy day on Wednesday, the last trading day of the month.

($1 = 0.7749 euros)

