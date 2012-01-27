LONDON Ailing bank shares managed their biggest monthly gain in 18 months after a big injection of European Central Bank liquidity in December, but a second dose next month is less likely to rouse them from their sickbeds.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P has outjumped the broader market since the ECB's first display of largesse just before Christmas -- nearly half a trillion euros in cheap, long-term cash for the banks -- and a second splurge, possibly bigger still, is due on February 29.

A 12 percent gain, against 5 percent for the STOXX Europe 600 , has helped the index recover about a third of last year's 31 percent fall in less than a month.

With the index at around 148 points, Valery Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, said there was little room for short-term improvement, adding: "The timing is good to sell banks, with a short-term target at 139.19 and a stop-loss at 152.2."

Gastaldy said the sector's relative performance to the broader index had taken it to "overbought" levels, so it could face a period of consolidation.

To fully reverse the bullish sentiment, however, the index would need to move below 144, said Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst at Trading Central, who sees a new up leg as the most likely scenario after the current consolidation.

As well as a guarantee of liquidity, the cheap ECB loans give banks an opportunity to profit by lending the cash to distressed sovereign borrowers at much higher rates, a so-called carry trade.

The prospect of a second ECB Long Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) in February may give some support to their shares, but the impact is unlikely to be as marked this time round, said Edward Firth, banks analyst at Macquarie.

"It's such a consensus call now that with the benefits of the carry trade diminishing by the day there must be an increasing chance that LTRO-2 will disappoint," he said.

Standard & Poor's Capital IQ said in a note that while it was "no surprise that the most beaten-up stocks are those that rallied hardest since the turn of the year," with such headwinds facing the sector, bank stocks should be "rented not owned."

VALUATION

Despite the rally, bank shares are still pitifully low.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index trades at 0.60 its book value, not far from the low of 0.41 hit in early 2009 and just under half the post-financial crisis high of 1.25 high hit later that year, at the peak of a rebound fuelled by the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.

While analysts agree that banking shares are cheap by historical standards, the consensus remains that the ECB intervention has not solved the structural issues that justify that cheapness.

These include the impact of adverse economic conditions on loan books, deleveraging needed to meet tighter capital requirements and uncertainty regarding the future of Greece, which is in talks to restructure its heavy debt burden.

"Tactically, you are potentially going to see a lot of liquidity coming into the system, and that may help the share prices," said Philip Finch, an analyst at UBS. "But fundamentally, we have a lot of issues: we have a banking system that's on a life support machine."

(Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova; editing by Simon Jessop)