LONDON European shares rallied early on Thursday, having hit four-month lows in the previous session, but trading looks set to be choppy as investors' weighed up the attractiveness of cheap equities against overhanging European debt and global growth problems.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 was up 3.35 points, or 0.3 percent at 1,017.81 by 0704 GMT, having closed at its lowest level since January 9 on Wednesday as growing political uncertainty in Greece and concerns over the Spanish financial system hit markets.

"On an historical basis stocks remain cheap, certainly relative to other asset classes, but governments in Europe must restore investors' faith in their ability to contain the debt crisis and guide the euro zone back onto a stable footing, if equities are to recover long-term," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.

Spain's beaten-down IBEX .IBEX rebounded furthest early on, up 1.3 percent, as the bank-heavy index rallied after the country's government stepped in to take over Bankia, Spain's fourth biggest lender, in an attempt to dispel concerns over its ability to clean up the financial sector four years after the banks were hit by a property market crash.

