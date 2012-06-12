LONDON European shares closed higher after a volatile session on Tuesday, led by gains in Frankfurt and Paris, although persistent fears over the Spanish and Greek debt crises caused many investors to hold onto their cash and avoid equities.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 ended up 0.7 percent at 990.18 points, its highest closing level in two weeks.

The index had at one stage fallen as much as 0.3 percent to an intraday low of 980.14 points, as Spanish 10-year bond yields hit their highest level of the euro era due to worries over a bailout deal for the country's banks.

European stock markets then rallied, helped by comments from the European Central Bank's Vice-President Vitor Constancio who told Reuters the ECB stood ready to act if the situation in the euro zone deteriorated further.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI closed up 0.3 percent while France's CAC-40 .FCHI rose 0.1 percent, and CSS Investments analyst Ravi Lockyer said he had bought shares in both markets in recent days, especially on the Paris stock exchange.

"I'm quite keen on French stocks. I think the market is pretty cheap. The falls have been too steep and have come too quickly," he said, adding that he had bought French financial stocks and energy stocks.

Traders also cited speculation about an asset allocation switch by some investors out of safe-haven government bonds and into equities as having helped boost European stock markets.

But they said European equities markets were unlikely to make much headway this week, due to lingering uncertainty over Spain's debt problems and political deadlock in Greece, which holds new elections on June 17.

SPANISH BOND YIELDS REACH RECORD HIGH

Despite the stock market rally, which followed gains on Monday after European authorities agreed upon the bailout deal for Spain's debt-ridden banks, many traders said it was still too risky to get back into equities.

The overriding nervousness in the market was highlighted by a 1.3 percent rise in the Euro STOXX Volatility index .V2TX, while Spanish 10-year bond yields rose as rating agency Fitch delivered another downgrade to Spain's banks.

The Spanish IBEX .IBEX stock market, which is near a nine-year low, closed up 0.1 percent but Italy's FTSEMIB .FTMIB index fell 0.7 percent, as fears grow that it may be the next domino in Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

"People aren't committing money to the market for the longer term here," said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.

Several traders added that they planned to stay on the sidelines, away from equities markets, ahead of the Greek elections on June 17, which could determine whether or not the country remains within the euro zone currency bloc.

"I've been sitting tight. I want to buy but I can't add onto any positions until the end of this week and the Greek elections," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)