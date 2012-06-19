LONDON European equities rallied to a 1-month closing high on Tuesday after disappointing German data rekindled expectations of new monetary stimulus, which could send equities on a short-term rally.

German economic sentiment posted its biggest monthly drop since 1998 in June, data showed, triggering talk the U.S. Federal Reserve, which starts a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and the European Central Bank may act.

"The Fed will probably act this week," Claudia Panseri, a strategist at Societe Generale, said. "Risk assets will probably be higher for a few days on the announcement."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 added 1.6 percent to 1,009.08 points, with financial and cyclical stocks the main sectoral gainers.

