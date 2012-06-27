LONDON European equities steadied near one-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by dampened expectations of fresh crisis fighting measures from politicians and ongoing global growth worries, but supported by cheap valuations which have begun to lure some in.

Expectations of a big new initiative from the June 28-29 summit of European Union leaders have been dashed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who remains strongly opposed to common euro zone bonds to help share the debt burden of some of the bloc's financially vulnerable members.

Europe will not have shared total liability for debt as long as she lives, Merkel said at a party meeting on Tuesday, according to sources.

"Expectations were too high they are now being watered down, probably now to the right level, people don't expect too much," said Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities in Paris, adding that markets could weaken further ahead of the summit.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 provisionally closed flat at 986.63 points, finding technical support at the 20-day moving average after hitting its lowest intra-day level in over a week at 983.75. Bourses in the countries which are set to benefit from fresh crisis measures underperformed, with Spain down 1.4 percent .IBEX and Italy off 1.1 percent .FTMIB. Debt auctions on Tuesday pushed up borrowing costs for both countries.

Global growth concerns also kept sentiment subdued, with Infineon (IFXGn.DE) cutting sales outlook for its fiscal third quarter as a result of the economic slowdown. Shares in the German chipmaker shed 11.8 percent in heavy volume. French rival STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) fell 5.2 percent.

U.S. data offered a mixed message for those trying to feel the temperature of the world economy, with a faster rise in house prices pointing to a recovery in the sector, but consumer confidence falling further than expected.

SCOPE FOR SURPRISE

Implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E - seen as a crude barometer of investor risk aversion - picked up to a one-week high .V2TX. But with the index of euro zone bluechips down around 8 percent since the start of 2012 and trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of less than 9 times against a long-run average of more than 13 times, some investors are starting to be lured back in.

"They are unambiguously cheap," said Bernard McAlinden, investment strategist at NCB Stockbrokers in Dublin.

"If you take the view that this crisis is not going over the precipice even though there is no quick solution … yes, I think certain types of European companies I would buy here."

Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN Amro Private Banking, said he was considering increasing positions in European equities, while Kevin Lilley, fund manager at Old Mutual Asset Managers, has already started snapping up battered Spanish banks.

"I am hopeful but I am skeptical (ahead of the summit) - there have been so many false dawns," he said. "What I am hoping for is a plan towards greater integration with milestones, some form of euro zone banking union. But we are talking about something that will take a long time to put in place."

Given the now-lowered expectations, the summit could in fact prove a positive surprise for markets, strategists at Deutsche Bank said in a note, covering their underweight on Europe.

In a sign of what possible good news could come from the summit, sources told Reuters after market close on Tuesday that the euro zone is discussing removing preferred creditor status for its ESM bailout fund - which currently relegates other bond holders to second place, much to the markets' chagrin.

Old Mutual's Lilley said that such a move - already mooted by officials - would "have a very calming influence on markets".

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)