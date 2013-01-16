LONDON Shares in Shire (SHP.L) gained 2.3 percent in brisk volume on Wednesday, bucking a weaker European stock market, with traders citing rehashed talk of a potential bid from UK-listed pharmaceutical peer AstraZeneca (AZN.L).

Shire's stock had traded 70 percent of its full-day volume average at 1341 GMT and it was among the top risers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3, down 0.3 percent.

AstraZeneca said it did not comment on market rumours, while Shire was unavailable for comment.

